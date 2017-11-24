Sisters Who Were Conjoined At Birth Beat The Odds And Are Heading Home For The Holidays

This is Abby and Erin and they were born conjoined twins and have been conjoined for the past five months.

On Monday at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia they were released from the hospital after 485 days and a rare surgery as two. Just in time for the Holidays.

But now, just in time for the Holidays and after an 11 hour surgery back in June. They are headed home with their mom and dad, who in a statement said they are “inspiring”.

