Sisters Who Were Conjoined At Birth Beat The Odds And Are Heading Home For The Holidays

This is Abby and Erin and they were born conjoined twins and have been conjoined for the past five months.

On Monday at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia they were released from the hospital after 485 days and a rare surgery as two. Just in time for the Holidays.

They were born premature in July of last year and have been in the hospital  since but now they were

But now, just in time for the Holidays and after an 11 hour surgery back in June. They are headed home with their mom and dad, who in a statement said they are “inspiring”.

You can read the entire post here. 

