96 Second News: 2017 Miss Universe Crowned; Palace Announces Prince Harry’s Engagement

**This year’s Miss Universe winner was announced Sunday, crowning Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, which was being filmed live at The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort in Las Vegas.

After winning the crown, the 22-year-old Nel-Peters has earned a yearlong salary, a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign and more prizes. Nel-Peters beat out first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura González and second runner-up Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett.

The U.S. representative Kara McCullough of Washington D.C. made it to the top 10 but not into the top 5.

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

**Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. The wedding will take place in spring 2018.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” the royal household announced in a statement on Twitter.

The pair became engaged earlier this month and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the statement continued.

More details about the wedding will be released in due course but they will make an official engagement appearance on Monday afternoon before taking part in a broadcast interview which will air in the evening.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

**We spent over $5 billion ONLINE on Black Friday this year, which is a new record. And today, Cyber Monday will be even bigger, at an estimated $6.6 billion. That would make it the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history.

Here are five stats about Cyber Monday:

1. 41% of workers said they spent at least an hour shopping at work on Cyber Monday last year. And 23% plan to spend MORE time shopping today than they did in 2016.

2. 43% of workers said their boss is totally fine with them online shopping at work . . . or at least they think so. 31% said they’re not sure. 26% said it’s definitely NOT okay.

3. The most popular time to shop online at work today is during lunch, followed by whenever you have free time . . . and first thing in the morning. 1% said they’ll do the majority of their shopping during boring meetings and conference calls.

4. Apparently Cyber Monday is much more popular with YOUNGER people. Only 14% of people who plan to buy something today are 45 or older.

5. One in 20 people said they were planning on SKIPPING work today, so they could focus 100% on shopping.

**If you’re still eating leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches, FYI: turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria. So either eat it now, or freeze it.

Here are six Thanksgiving foods, and how long you can keep them in the fridge before they might make you sick:

1. Turkey, 3 to 4 days. If it’s cut up and stored in a shallow container, it might last a little longer, but it’s risky.

2. Homemade gravy. Only a day or two. So it’s definitely time to throw it out.

3. Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.

4. Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days. The same goes for green bean casserole.

5. Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days. Apple pie lasts a little longer. You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days.

6. Cranberry sauce. It’s the one Thanksgiving food that DOES keep for a while. The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to two weeks and still eat it.

**There’s a couple in Fort Smith, Arkansas named Justin and Jordin Garton, and they’re about to have a daughter. She’s due in a few weeks, and they’ve decided to name her Olivia. And with their last name Garton, that makes her Olivia Garton.

The Gartons say they ARE huge Olive Garden fans, but the name is just a coincidence. Justin announced the name last week by tweeting a baby onesie with the Olive Garden logo that says “Olivia Garton” instead.

And if you’re wondering, Olive Garden has already heard about the name and they tweeted that they want to send Olivia a gift.

We spent the first part of our lives loving @olivegarden , now we get to spend the rest of our lives loving Olivia Garton ☺🍝❤ #babyolivia #olivegarden #Italian #italianbaby pic.twitter.com/eDk61f870x — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 20, 2017

People please read the articles from sources we actually spoke to personally! WE DIDN’T NAME HER AFTER O.G.!! It was a happy coincidence, stop taking things so seriously!! 😡 — Justin Garton (@JustinGarton) November 25, 2017

**‘Glee’ alum Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic battery while she and her husband Ryan Dorsey were in West Virginia to celebrate Thanksgiving.

On Saturday night they were taking a walk when they got into an argument over their two year old son. Naya allegedly attacked Ryan, hitting him in the head and face and causing minor injuries. He didn’t need medical treatment.

Naya was released on $1,000 bond, and it was her father-in-law who picked her up. Naya and Ryan got married in 2014. She actually filed for divorce last year, but called it off.

**Pixar’s “Coco” stole the box office crown from “Justice League“, by taking in $49 million from Friday to Sunday, and $71.2 million over the entire Thanksgiving weekend.

“Justice League” made another $40.7 million, which was good enough for second place.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. NEW: “Coco”, $49 million. Up to $71.2 million since Wednesday.

2. “Justice League”, $40.7 million. Up to $171.5 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Wonder”, $22.3 million. Up to $69.4 million in its 2nd week.

4. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $16.8 million. Up to $277.5 million in its 4th week.

5. “Daddy’s Home 2”, $13.3 million. Up to $72.7 million in its 3rd week.

**There’s Going to Be a Christmas Tree Shortage This Year??

If the holidays weren’t already expensive enough, here’s something ELSE to add to the list.

Apparently, we’re facing a Christmas tree SHORTAGE this year, so the prices are going to be up 5% to 10% all over the country.

The main reason is that the trees for this year should’ve been planted in 2008 . . . but since that was when the recession was RAGING, fewer farmers planted them, so the supply is down.

**“Late Night” host Seth Meyers has another job to add to this resume. He will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globe Awards in January.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that Meyers will host the 75th annual ceremony, taking the reins from Jimmy Fallon, who hosted this year.

Golden Globe nominations will be announced Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, and the show will air Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, on NBC.