An Update On How The Morning MIX’s Thanksgiving Holiday Went

Well, we made it. Things may have not gone 100% according to plan, but hey…we were all with friends and family over the Thanksgiving holiday and that’s what counts!

Unfortunately Sarah Pepper‘s mom got really sick with the flu on Wednesday, so she wasn’t able to come to Houston. Sarah was able to Facetime her during the meal at her BFF Elizabeth‘s house though! We are all sad Momma Pepper had to miss Thanksgiving here, but glad she’s feeling better! Sarah got to eat a great meal at Elizabeth’s house with all of her family, got to play a bunch of video games, even get our for the Turkey Trot run before the big meal.

Geoff Sheen spent the day at his Aunt and Uncle’s house in Katy enjoying the day with family. Apparently they CRUSHED the whole meal, and he said the turkey was probably the best turkey he’s ever had. Impressive! This is how Geoff ended the day, so I guess we can say his day was a success too!

Lauren Kelly spent the first half of the day at her Aunt and Uncle’s lake house in Conroe, and yep- boyfriend Gabe came along too! There were so many appetizers that the full meal and dessert were hard to get to! Gabe got lots of laughs in with the family, especially with all the kiddos. The second half of the day was in Katy with Gabe’s family. It went so well! And we even got to draw names for the upcoming Secret Santa game…so an invite to the next holiday? WIN!

