Dad Sends Daughter Flowers Every Year On Her Birthday

Bailey Sellers father sent her flowers every single year on her birthday and he promised that even when he became sick with Cancer, that tradition would continue until she turned 21.
Sure enough on her 17th birthday, the flowers showed up. Then again on her 18th birthday and so on and so on. This year, November 26th was her 21st birthday and in a post that has now gone viral, true to his word, her father sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a note.
The note read
Bailey,
This is my last love letter to you until we meet again. I do not want you to shed another tear for me my Baby girl for I am in a better place. You are and will always be the most precious jewel I was given. It is your 21st birthday and I want you to always respect your momma and stay true to yourself. Be happy and live life to the fullest. I will still be with you through every milestone, just look around and there I will be. I love you Boo Boo and Happy Birthday!!!! Daddy