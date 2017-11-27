Dad Sends Daughter Flowers Every Year On Her Birthday

Bailey Sellers father sent her flowers every single year on her birthday and he promised that even when he became sick with Cancer, that tradition would continue until she turned 21.

Sure enough on her 17th birthday, the flowers showed up. Then again on her 18th birthday and so on and so on. This year, November 26th was her 21st birthday and in a post that has now gone viral, true to his word, her father sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers with a note.

My dad passed away when I was 16 from cancer and before he died he pre payed flowers so i could receive them every year on my birthday. Well this is my 21st birthday flowers and the last. Miss you so much daddy. 💜 pic.twitter.com/vSafKyB2uO — Bailey Sellers (@SellersBailey) November 24, 2017

The note read