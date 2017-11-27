Five Things About Our Cyber Monday Shopping Habits

We spent over $5 billion online on Black Friday this year, which is a new record.  And Cyber Monday will be even bigger, at an estimated $6.6 billion.  In fact, it would make it the biggest online shopping day in U.S. history. From Robert Half:

Here are five stats about Cyber Monday, and how we plan to shop:

  1. 41% of workers said they spent at least an hour shopping at work on Cyber Monday last year.  And 23% plan to spend more time shopping today than they did in 2016.

  2. 43% of workers said their boss is totally fine with them online shopping at work or at least they think so.  31% said they’re not sure.  26% said it’s definitely not okay.

  3. The most popular time to shop online at work today is during lunch, followed by whenever you have free time and first thing in the morning.  1% said they’ll do the majority of their shopping during boring meetings and conference calls.

  4. Apparently Cyber Monday is much more popular with younger people.  Only 14% of people who plan to buy something today are 45 or older.

  5. One in 20 people said they were planning on skipping work today, so they could focus 100% on shopping.

