Grandma Who Accidentally Invited Stranger To Thanksgiving Is Back

Sometimes, the greatest traditions start by accident. Last year, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench became famous for Wanda’s accidentally Thanksgiving invitation to Jamal via text message. The Tempe teen and Mesa grandmother were brought together:

Somebody grandma is coming in clutch this year!! Ayee!!! pic.twitter.com/laXmX6rotA — Certo Nego (@RonaldDoee) November 15, 2016

They reunited this week to have a second helping and cement a tradition. From USA Today: