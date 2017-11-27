Grandma Who Accidentally Invited Stranger To Thanksgiving Is Back

Sometimes, the greatest traditions start by accident. Last year, Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench became famous for Wanda’s accidentally Thanksgiving invitation to Jamal via text message. The Tempe teen and Mesa grandmother were brought together:

They reunited this week to have a second helping and cement a tradition. From USA Today:

Fast-forward to this year, and Hinton said he and Dench have chatted about once a week. She usually asks about his future plans — law school and becoming a sports agent. He looks forward to hearing about how the rest of the family is doing.

He thinks of her in some ways like an adopted grandmother. She made 2017’s dinner invitation official about a month ago, and they locked in the time a couple weeks ago, sans the side of social-media hubbub.

“For him to continue with the relationship, I’m just really pleasantly surprised,” Dench said. “We’re more of extended family and, best of all, friends.”

 

