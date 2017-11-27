Is This Brilliant Business Or Shady Selling Happy Holidays

Have you seen the LOL Surprises?

Apparently, it is the hottest item of the year! Is this the new hatchimal?

Anyway, I have a relative that is far down on the family tree but still pops up on my timeline sometimes and this chick went all out on Black Friday and bought a TON of these. I guess she had to go to a few different spots because they had a limit on them at certain stores and she bought a TON!

Now, she’s selling them off for more than she paid for them. She said she’s not looking to get rich. Just to pay for the money she spent on Christmas and the money she paid for them.

Is this brilliant or shady?