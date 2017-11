I waited in line for almost 2 hours at House of Pies to get stuff for Thanksgiving…

WORTH IT!!

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten all 4 of us in one picture. #4sisters

Thanksgiving with my fam and Thanksgiving with my boyfriend’s fam were both wonderful. 😍

Sunday car rides…I wonder what they’re talking about? lol

And just as a bonus picture, how gorgeous was last night’s sunset? ❤️🙌🏼