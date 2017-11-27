Sarah Pepper’s Thanksgiving Weekend In Five Photos

It’s not Thanksgiving without a Turkey Trot. Ran all the miles in the 10k so we can eat all the food!

This is one of my very good friends from High School and he’s now the team doctor for the Naval Academy so he comes to Houston every other year for Thanksgiving. This is us at the hotel bar where we actually stayed during Hurricane Harvey. So on Thanksgiving, I meet him every year for a drink.

This is the LATE time Monopoly will be played at Elizabeth’s Thanksgiving. This is right as she went bankrupt after some very shady deals.

We closed out the weekend at King’s Bierhaus and Das Boot! This is Elizabeth’s nephew Ryan. We got some serious coloring done and the band was yodeling. True story!