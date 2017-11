Sesame Street has once again created a solid parody of one of the biggest cultural hits around. “Sharing Things” a parody of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” depicts the Cookiegorgan trying to get all the treats and cookies he can, all while ignoring Barb.

Even Eleven and Eight make appearances as does Sherriff Hoppy. If you are a fan of the show, this Puppet Parody should give you a good chuckle.