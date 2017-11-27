The Adorable Way Justin Timberlake Burned Off Thanksgiving Calories

Not sure about you guys, but the last thing I wanna do after eating a few huge meals on Thanksgiving is work out. AMIRITE?

Well all that food didn’t stop Justin Timberlake from getting a little workout in after indulging, and he even used his son Silas for help!

In a cute clip he posted on Instagram, Justin captioned it: “Shaking off those leftovers like…Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!”

The video showed Justin and wife Jessica Biel‘s son Silas on his back while he did a few push-ups. ADORABLE!