There Is Going To Be A Christmas Tree Shortage This Year

Being frozen as you are slogging through the woods to find the perfect Christmas tree “is all part of the experience.”

Not everyone is going to have the Griswold family experience this year, however! Fox 4 in Kansas City reports:

Apparently, we’re facing a Christmas tree shortage this year, so the prices are going to be up 5% to 10% all over the country.

The main reason is that the trees for this year should’ve been planted in 2008 but since that was when the recession was raging, fewer farmers planted them, so the supply is down.

