You Laugh, You Lose

Sarah won with:

How did the alien break his iPhone? He Saturn it!!

Lauren eliminated herself with:

How does a ginger bread man make his bed? He starts with a cookie sheet.

What do you call a comet wrapped in bacon? A Meateor.

How do you organize a party on Jupiter? You planet!

What did Aliens wear in the 70’s? Solar Flares.

Which program do Jedi’s use to open PDF files? Adobe Wan Kenobi.

Which website did Chewbaca get arrested for creating? Wookieleaks!

Why is Yoda such a good gardener? Because he has a green thumb.

What kind of car does a Jedi drive? A Toy-YODA.

What is a bounty hunter’s favorite cheese? Boba Feta.

Where does a Sith go shopping? At the Darth Maul!

How do you wrap a cloud? With a rainbow.

Why did the song get a good grade on the test? He had a lot of notes.

Why do the ghosts never win races? They’re always dead tired!

What has a hundred ears but can’t hear? A field of corn.

What happens when a kangoroo gets angry? He gets hopping mad.

How do you cut the sea in half? With a see-saw!

What did one banana say to the other? I find you a-peeling.