93% Of Americans Say They’re Generous But Do Not Donate Today

Today is “Giving Tuesday,” where you’re supposed to donate whatever money have left after Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday. Americans have a very high opinion of ourselves when it comes to giving.

According to National Today, a new survey showed 54.1% of Americans say they’re more generous than their friends, and another 38.5% say they’re just as generous as their friends. That means only about 7% of people are willing to admit they’re not generous.

But only 25% of people are planning to donate any money to charity today. So, it looks like a bunch of us have some money to donate today!

