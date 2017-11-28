96 Second News: The Astros Are Getting Huge Bonuses; Jennifer Lopez Is New Guess Brand Ambassador

**The Houston Astros didn’t just end up with a World Series trophy, they’re also getting record-setting holiday bonuses for their efforts.

The team is splitting a pool of $30.4 million, with each player getting $438,900. It almost doubles a lot of players’ salaries. The minimum salary is $535,000, and multiple players, including Carlos Correa, are on minimum contracts.

Before this year, the 2014 San Francisco Giants held the record for highest playoff share at $392,000. Last year’s Chicago Cubs gave out shares worth $368,000.

Every postseason team gets a cut based on how far they go. The L.A. Dodgers each got shares of $259,000. The New York Yankees got $138,000 each, the Cubs got $133,000 each, and so on.

**Jennifer Lopez is the newest face of Guess Jeans and the 48-year-old is making history by fronting the iconic company’s Spring 2018 collection.

She’s the oldest Guess girl in the denim brand’s history.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

Former Guess Girls include Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Anna Nicole Smith, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra.

**Apparently, UPSIDE-DOWN CHRISTMAS TREES are trendy this year. And no, it’s not just a funny ‘Stranger Things’ reference…

You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down. Tons of store sells them now, from Home Depot to Target.

So what’s the point? The upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross.

Or if you’re more into aesthetics, the upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.

I have a lot of questions. Why is Target selling an upside down Christmas tree? Why is it nearly $1000? Is this a Stranger Things joke that I’m missing? Someone help. pic.twitter.com/ZA33y1WKyC — ʝєииα✨ (@schaferwafer) November 21, 2017

**Speaking of Christmas trees…there’s going to be a shortage of them this year.

Apparently, we’re facing a Christmas tree SHORTAGE this year, so the prices are going to be up 5% to 10% all over the country.

The main reason is that the trees for this year should’ve been planted in 2008 . . . but since that was when the recession was RAGING, fewer farmers planted them, so the supply is down.

**On “The Voice” last night, Miley Cyrus revealed that she doesn’t even like a lot of her own music. She was praising contestant Brooke Simpson when she said, “She has got such an amazing ear and an amazing way to interpret pop music . . .

“Which, I’m the popstar sitting here and I don’t even like pop music half the time, I don’t even like my own pop music most of the time. But you take a song that’s on the radio that I can’t always relate to and, like Adam [Levine] said, make it about you.”

**During her show in Salt Lake City on Friday night, Katy Perry was kicking around huge beach balls that looked like eyeballs. And a fan named Jordan Hanks was right up close, filming it with her phone.

Until one of those balls smacked her right in the face. Luckily Jordan wasn’t hurt.

She says, quote, “Everyone around me asked me if I was okay and I was just laughing uncontrollably. My phone died shortly after, so once I got home and charged it I watched the video and it was hilarious.”

**Speaking of accidentally getting hit in the head…

TV host Billy Bush was accidentally hit in the head by a golf ball the other day. He shared some photos from his hospital room on Instagram.

The caption said, quote, “Fore! Thanks [to the] nurses at Cedars-Sinai for the bed, the care, and the ice. I think I dodged a bullet . . . but sadly not a golf ball. Scan is clear, let the jokes begin. #PutMeDownForPar.”

**Contracts for the five main Avengers are up after the fourth movie, and it sounds like that might be the end of the road for them. Scarlett Johansson says, quote, “I feel a lot of joy for the next generation. It’s a bittersweet feeling, but a positive one.”

When “Avengers 4” hits theaters in 2019, that’s the end of the contracts of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, and Jeremy Renner. And it sounds like everyone’s ready to move on.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told “Vanity Fair” that “Avengers 4” will, quote, “bring things you’ve never seen in superhero films: a finale.”

He added, quote, “There will be two distinct periods. Everything before ‘Avengers 4’ and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.”

**After the announcement of Meghan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry on Monday, other news followed…she’s decided to retire from acting.

The former Suits actress said in her first joint interview with Harry, “I think what’s been so exciting [transitioning] out of my career and into the causes I can focus even more energy on, very early out of the gate, [is that you] have a voice that people listen to, a lot of responsibility.”

But Markle, who has served as a UN Ambassador and studied international relations, doesn’t see it as giving something up, rather as starting a new period in her life. “I see it is a new change, a new chapter. I’ve been working on my show seven years, we were so fortunate to have that longevity, and I feel like I checked that box and am very proud of the work I’ve done there.