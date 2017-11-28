Decorating For Christmas Early Can Make You Happier

Are people who already have their Christmas lights up happier than the rest of us? Two experts weighed in, and said that decorating super-early is usually about nostalgia. Other theories are a desire to cling to the past, overcompensate for a neglectful childhood, or being competitive with neighbors.
Another new study asked people how they decorate. Here are four quick stats:
-
Fake Christmas trees are now more popular than real ones. 54% prefer the artificial kind. Older people are more likely to prefer fake trees than young people are.
-
82% of men claim they handle most of the outside decorations for Christmas. 79% of women say they do most of the decorating inside.
-
63% of people said the hardest part about decorating is taking everything down after the holidays. 34% said the hardest part is finding the time to decorate.
-
The three things we like most about decorating are getting into the Christmas spirit, being creative, and the tradition of it. 3% of people in the survey were total grinches, and said they don’t find any of it fun.