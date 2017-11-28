Will Elton John and Beyoncé Update ‘Lion King’ Classics for Remake?

By Scott T. Sterling

Elton John is about to experience some very lucrative déjà vu.

The music legend is set to revise his music from 1994 blockbuster, The Lion King, for the upcoming reboot of the children’s classic.

With Beyoncé secured to voice the character Nala, rumors are swirling that she and John will work together on the new movie’s soundtrack.

“It is unthinkable when you have Beyoncé involved not to have her sing some of those iconic hits — and that means huge sales to a new generation,” an unnamed L.A.-based source told N.Y. Daily News. “The deal is a huge one and will earn him millions at many stages. Obviously he will get a one off licensing deal followed by a cut in royalties from all aspects of the work.”

John stands to pull in some seriously big bucks for the new music, with estimates hovering upwards of $13 million.

Whether or not he will team up with Beyoncé for any of the updated tunes is yet to be revealed, but it would certainly be a blockbuster union sure to generate even more money, not to mention put Bey in line for that elusive Oscar nomination.