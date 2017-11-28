He’s Been Sending Her Flirty Texts And He Just Got Engaged Over The Weekend

Sarah Pepper
Filed Under: relationships, cheating, Say something or no, shady texts, dirty texts
Photo Credit/Sarah Pepper/KHMX

Jessica called the show this morning and told us that she casually dated a guy for a while

She has been getting flirty and dirty messages from a guy she used to date and looked up on Facebook to see if he was with someone still and he not only is BUT they got engaged over the weekend.

Should she say something to this girl or not?!

In the call her boyfriend says not.

Sarah says yes tell her!

Geoff says if you are willing to be hated, then yes but she will probably project on you

Lauren –  Says don’t say anything

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live