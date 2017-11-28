The Nominees For The 60th Annual Grammy Awards Were Just Announced

The nominees for the 2018 60th Annual Grammy Awards were just announce live on CBS this morning, and James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row from Madison Square Garden in New York City. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.
The nominees for Song of the Year:
Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
4:44 — Jay-Z
Issues — Julia Michaels
1-800-273-8255 — Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid
That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars
The nominees for Best New Artist:
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
The nominees for Record of the Year:
Redbone — Childish Gambino
Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. — Jay-Z
Humble — Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
The nominees for Album of the Year:
Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
