The Nominees For The 60th Annual Grammy Awards Were Just Announced

The nominees for the 2018 60th Annual Grammy Awards were just announce live on CBS this morning, and James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row from Madison Square Garden in New York City. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

The nominees for Song of the Year:

Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

4:44 — Jay-Z

Issues — Julia Michaels

1-800-273-8255 — Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid

That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars

The nominees for Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

The nominees for Record of the Year:

Redbone — Childish Gambino

Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

The Story of O.J. — Jay-Z

Humble — Kendrick Lamar

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

The nominees for Album of the Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino

4:44 — Jay-Z

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

Melodrama — Lorde

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

