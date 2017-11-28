The Nominees For The 60th Annual Grammy Awards Were Just Announced

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Awards, Grammy's, James Corden, Madison Square Garden, Music, Nominees

The nominees for the 2018 60th Annual Grammy Awards were just announce live on CBS this morning, and James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row from Madison Square Garden in New York City. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018.

The nominees for Song of the Year:

Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
4:44 — Jay-Z
Issues — Julia Michaels
1-800-273-8255 — Logic ft. Alessia Cara and Khalid
That’s What I Like — Bruno Mars

The nominees for Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA

The nominees for Record of the Year:

Redbone — Childish Gambino
Despacito — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
The Story of O.J. — Jay-Z
Humble — Kendrick Lamar
24K Magic — Bruno Mars

The nominees for Album of the Year:

Awaken, My Love! — Childish Gambino
4:44 — Jay-Z
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
Melodrama — Lorde
24K Magic — Bruno Mars

For more updates on the awards show, click HERE!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live