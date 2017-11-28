Upside-Down Christmas Trees Are Trending This Year

Filed Under: christmas trends, The Morning MIX, upside down trees

If you’re old enough, you might remember Lionel Richie dancing on the ceiling. Consider this the Christmas version!

According to the Kansas City Star, upside-down Christmas trees are trendy this year.

You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down.  Pretty much every store sells them now, from Home Depot to Target. So what’s the point?  Well, if you’re into serious religious symbolism, the upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross.

Or if you’re more into aesthetics, the upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.

How do you water it though? Seems like it would be tough.

upside down tree 2 Upside Down Christmas Trees Are Trending This Year

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live