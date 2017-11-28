Upside-Down Christmas Trees Are Trending This Year

If you’re old enough, you might remember Lionel Richie dancing on the ceiling. Consider this the Christmas version!

According to the Kansas City Star, upside-down Christmas trees are trendy this year.

You can either mount your tree to the ceiling so it hangs, or buy an artificial tree that’s designed to stand upside-down. Pretty much every store sells them now, from Home Depot to Target. So what’s the point? Well, if you’re into serious religious symbolism, the upside-down tree is big in central and Eastern Europe because people think it resembles the shape of Jesus on the cross. Or if you’re more into aesthetics, the upside-down tree shows off your ornaments better, because they’re dangling into the air, not being covered up by thicker branches underneath.

How do you water it though? Seems like it would be tough.