$5000 For The Holidays

What would you do for $5000 in cash for the holiday season?
Now you might be able to answer the question! Starting today at 8:20am, we are giving away Christmas cash.
Here are the details:
- Listen to Mix 96.5 on weekdays at 8:20am, 1:20pm and 3:20pm.
- Be caller 96.
- If you are caller 96, sing the Don McGill Toyota of Katy jingle. (You know it by heart anyway, right?)
- Sing the jingle, you will win $100! You will also be qualified for the $5000!!
Just that easy! And the $5000 will be given out before Christmas, so you’ll have the cash BEFORE the big day.