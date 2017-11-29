MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

$5000 For The Holidays

What would you do for $5000 in cash for the holiday season?

Now you might be able to answer the question! Starting today at 8:20am, we are giving away Christmas cash.

Here are the details:

  1. Listen to Mix 96.5 on weekdays at 8:20am, 1:20pm and 3:20pm.
  2. Be caller 96.
  3. If you are caller 96, sing the Don McGill Toyota of Katy jingle. (You know it by heart anyway, right?)
  4. Sing the jingle, you will win $100! You will also be qualified for the $5000!!

 

Just that easy! And the $5000 will be given out before Christmas, so you’ll have the cash BEFORE the big day.

