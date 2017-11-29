96 Second News: Matt Lauer FIRED From NBC; Dominos Pizza Now Has Baby Registries

**Longtime NBC News anchor Matt Lauer has been fired over inappropriate sexual behavior, the network confirmed.

The veteran “Today” host was let go after a colleague complained about the inappropriate behavior, NBC News chief Andrew Lack said in a memo published on Wednesday’s show.

This was the first time an employee had complained about Lauer during his 20 years at “Today,” Lack continued, but executives believe there would be more allegations.

An emotional Savannah Guthrie, his co-host since 2012, broke the news at the opening of “Today.”

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

**For the first time ever, Starbucks has unveiled a second holiday cup of the season. The Seattle-based coffee company debuted a “heartwarming” version of its iconic red cup on Tuesday.

The limited-edition cup features a white heart in the center framed by two hands coming together. Starbucks is encouraging customers to write the name of someone they love on the cup and then share a photo on social media with the hashtag #GiveGood.

Fill this heart with those who fill yours. #GiveGood pic.twitter.com/eTtqtdnZOc — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 28, 2017

**Everyone thinks Jennifer Lawrence is that down-to-Earth girl next door you would definitely be best friends with, but if you ever run into her in public, you may feel differently about her.

In an interview with Adam Sandler for “Variety“, she said, “Once I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude. I turn into a huge a-hole. That’s the only way of defending myself.”

“[Fans will be] like, ‘Can I have a selfie?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’ I go, ‘It’s my day off.’ Like, if it’s Sunday, I’m like, ‘It’s Sunday, I’m not working today.'”

Jennifer Lawrence says she becomes "a huge a–hole" when she goes out in public. | #ActorsonActors presented by #GoogleHome A post shared by Variety Magazine (@variety) on Nov 28, 2017 at 5:33pm PST

**The Grammy nominees came out yesterday, and Jay-Z has more than anyone with eight. Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars are next with seven and six respectively.

Jay-Z was recognized in three of the big categories: Album, Song, and Record of the Year.

The Internet seems to think Ed Sheeran got snubbed the hardest by the Grammys, since he wasn’t nominated in the major categories. He was supposed to be a big player in the major categories, but his album “Divide” and song “Shape of You” only got two nominations in the pop categories.

CBS will air the ceremony on January 28th. Speaking of Bruno Mars, his “24 Karat Magic Tour Special” airs tonight on CBS as well.

**Beyonce dropped her 2017 holiday collection, and there’s plenty of good gift ideas for your Queen-Bey-obsessed best friend or yourself.

Whether you’re into cozy sweats or a Beyonce-approved iPhone case, here are our 9 top picks from Bey’s latest collection to slay the holiday, including her “Have a Thicc Holiday” shirt which celebrates curvy bodies.

Check out the whole line HERE.

**The Jersey Shore cast is officially reuniting on MTV. The announcement was made during the premiere of Floribama Shore on Monday, November 27.

The original cast members — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will come together for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

One main character will NOT be there- Sammy “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018.

**Domino’s Pizza is launching a baby registry “for the parents who prefer delicious melty cheese to wipe warmers” on Wednesday, November 29.

One featured product on the pizza-chain’s registry includes different Domino’s pizza packages like “Sleeping Through The Night,” “Dad’s Babysitting — AKA Mom’s Night Out” and “Hormonal and Hangry.”

Pizza lovers can also register for food-related clothing like pizza children’s pants, pepperoni pizza moccasins, coffee mugs and more. And if expectant moms want to have to have a pizza-themed baby shower? Look no further than the registry’s party supplies, which includes invitations, pizza wrapping paper and a diaper pizza.

In addition to the products, each gift will include a Domino’s eGift cards.Growing families can sign up on the site to select their gifts and share their registry with their family and friends.

**The Weeknd has not-so-subtly deleted all of his Instagram photos with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Although the couple had been low-key with their love and often refrained from sharing pictures together on social media, there is now no trace of Gomez on The Weeknd’s Instagram account. Meanwhile, there are still pics of The Weeknd on Selena’s feed.

As previously reported, The Weekend, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, and the former Disney star ended their 10-month relationship in October. The news came shortly after Gomez had reunited with her on-again off-again love Justin Bieber following her kidney surgery this past summer.

**The 15 Most-Rented Movies from Redbox

Redbox was founded in 2002, and it’s celebrating its 15th anniversary with a list of the 15 most-rented movies in its history. For some reason, they all came out between 2010 and 2014, and 12 of them came out in either 2012 or 2013. Check it out . . .

1. “The Hunger Games”, 2012

2. “21 Jump Street”, 2012

3. “Identity Thief”, 2013

4. “The Avengers”, 2012

5. “We’re the Millers”, 2013

6. “The Heat”, 2013

7. “Flight”, 2012

8. “Grown Ups”, 2010

9. “Just Go With It”, 2011

10. “The Wolf of Wall Street”, 2013

11. “Captain Phillips”, 2013

12. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”, 2013

13. “World War Z”, 2013

14. “Divergent”, 2014

15. “White House Down”, 2013