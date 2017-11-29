MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

A Dad Fell Off A Ladder Hanging Christmas Lights And The Firefighters Finished The Job For His Family

When you drive around town you can start seeing people put up their Christmas lights. It’s a post-Thanksgiving tradition for most and that was the case for Glen Elvenholl, a dad in Colorado, who was doing just that on Friday night. Unfortunately, he slipped and fell off the ladder and broke his leg and dislocated his ankle.

 

When the fire department showed up and took care of him he was taken immediately to the hospital and at that point, the firefighters could have gone home but they didn’t! They stayed and finished putting up his lights for him since they knew he wouldn’t be able to.

 

 

See the full story here. 

