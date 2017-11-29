MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Can You See The Dog In This Picture??

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Dog, optical illusion, Picture, see, sideways, viral

You guys remember “The Dress?” Or what about “The Shoe?” Remember all those viral pictures that had people arguing and scratching their heads?!

Well, now…there’s THE DOG PICTURE. Take a look:

img 5873 Can You See The Dog In This Picture??

So tell us…do you see it? If not take another (long) look…

Still no?

Let us help you out, take a look at it this way:

img 5877 Can You See The Dog In This Picture??

THE DOG’S HEAD IS SIDEWAYS! You literally had to lock your screen to see it and turn it upside down! Thanks to former Houston Dynamo player Eddie Robinson who helped us figure that out 😏😏😏

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live