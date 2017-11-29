MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Family’s Christmas Card Is Becoming Viral Sensation

Twitter/@cantseawright

There’s a family from Whittier, California whose Christmas card is going viral and turning their daughter into a hero.

From ABC News:

The Seawright family’s card features the parents holding a sign that says “Excited.”  One of their adult daughters and her fiancé have a sign that says “Engaged” and another daughter, her husband, and their kid have a sign that says “Expecting.”

Then there’s the third adult daughter.  She’s alone with a sign that just says, “Emily.”  And since a lot of people can relate to Emily, she’s becoming a viral sensation.

Her tweet of the card has over 300,000 likes.

