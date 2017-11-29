Family’s Christmas Card Is Becoming Viral Sensation

There’s a family from Whittier, California whose Christmas card is going viral and turning their daughter into a hero.

From ABC News:

The Seawright family’s card features the parents holding a sign that says “Excited.” One of their adult daughters and her fiancé have a sign that says “Engaged” and another daughter, her husband, and their kid have a sign that says “Expecting.”

Then there’s the third adult daughter. She’s alone with a sign that just says, “Emily.” And since a lot of people can relate to Emily, she’s becoming a viral sensation.