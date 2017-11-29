MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

League City House Has Amazing Xmas Lights Display To Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Credit: Twitter/Marshall @MDoggNic

The day after Thanksgiving is normally the day when lots of people put up their Christmas lights, it’s the most wonderful time of the year!

And with so many homes decorated so beautifully for the holidays, how do you decide on which ones to go and see? How about this one, that pays tribute to the Astros World Series win, accompanied by the song “Thunder” from Imagine Dragons.

A user by the name of Marshall, (@MDoddNic) posted video of this amazing display to his Twitter page, and even Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was impressed!

Marshall says the full address of the house is in the comments section, but we’ve gathered that it’s in Victory Lakes in League City.

Enjoy!

