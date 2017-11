NBC has fired their lead morning news anchor Matt Lauer after detailed accusations of inappropriate sexual misconduct at the workplace.

Lauer was the co-anchor of the popular NBC morning show from 1997 through Tuesday before he was fired from the network.

JUST IN: NBC News has fired long-time TODAY Show host Matt Lauer over inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/MY7U7o5JDi — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 29, 2017

Lauer is the latest in a number of high profile media members who have been fired for sexual misconduct in the workplace. Last week Charlie Rose was let go from CBS after allegations were raised against him.