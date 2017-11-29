MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

New Avengers Infinity War Trailer Brings The Entire Marvel Universe Together

Credit; Dreamstime

If you have been wondering why there are so many Marvel movies, why there are so many characters and how it is all really intertwined. Avengers Infinity War is the answer.

The first part of a two-part finale to the Avengers franchise shows everyone you’ve ever seen in a Marvel movie come together to fight the villain that has only been hinted at for the past decade or so of Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos.

Everyone is there, Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man, Vision, Captain America is back and yes even the Guardians of the Galaxy are there.

Enjoy it like we have and watch the entire thing dozens of time today while at work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live