No Ring And No Job But You’re In Love Would You Move?

Filed Under: dating, Moving for love, relationships

Scrolling through Facebook I came across one of my sorority sisters from college who is a very successful marketing executive in the Midwest and she was posting how excited she is to be moving with the guy she’s been dating for about a year and a half. I had no idea it was so serious. I know they have been doing long distance but she finally decided that six-hour drive on the weekends both ways was too long and she was going to move in with him.

They aren’t getting engaged and I  was SHOCKED how many people started posting the passive aggressive posts about “Hope it works out” or more blatant “I can’t believe you’re giving everything”.

We had Liz on this am to talk about the responses from both friends and family about what they are saying. This is so out of the ordinary for her. She is the one who was so goal oriented and married to her job for as long as I have known her.

Did you move for love? How did it work for you?

