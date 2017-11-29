“Price Is Right” Contestant Ran On Stage Even Though She Lost The Pricing Game

The Price is Right is still awesome, but maybe a whole new generation doesn’t understand all the rules. From uproxx:
A contestant wrongly took the stage when they thought their bid got them off of Contestant’s Row during a pricing game where they were a full $71 dollars over the winning bid. It’s a tragedy of nerves, poor math, and the blind greed that only a system dedicated to the acquiring of goods at all costs can create.
The prize was a “smart backpack” with a tablet. Then this happened:
“No no no, you were over you were over,” Carey said. “$629, sorry.” Embarassed, Molly walked off the stage while Drew signaled for Kathy to come up and play.
Kathy got to play Most Expensive, where she won a television, grill and ping-pong table by guessing which one cost the most. Molly, meanwhile, had the unfortunate honor of being one of the first four contestants picked but never actually making it on stage. Except for that brief moment before Drew kicked her back to Contestant’s Row.