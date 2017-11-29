When You Know Everything About Something Completely Useless

We all know those things that are completely useless, but they just won’t get out of our head!

Sarah thinks she knows about trashy TV shows like 90 Day Fiance, but the reality is that she knows shows that are SO trashy, you’ve never even heard of them! Unexpected, anyone? How about Leaving Polygamy??

Geoff gets mad when he doesn’t remember everything in the Star Wars universe. Geoff even watches cartoon TV series like Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Lauren can get you out of the Galleria no matter where you are. She’s the combination of the Galleria and Waze. So, she’s Gaze!