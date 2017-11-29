You Can Now Get Registered For Baby Gifts At Domino’s

I’ll be honest, I have been to A LOT of baby showers and I have seen A LOT of odd things on a baby registry but this one, it’s got me.

Registering at Domino’s? Raise your hand if you saw this coming. If you’re hand is up, I think you’re lying. However, when you actually look at what it is, BRILLIANT!

Now you can register at DominosBabyRegistry.com so your friends and family can buy you pizzas.

So your friends can feed you and you don’t have to go anywhere. I think I may just register to register.