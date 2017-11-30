96 Second News: Simone Biles Will Be An Honorary Texans Cheerleader; 2017’s Most-Liked Pics On Instagram

**Instagram has released a list of the most-liked photos of the year, and the Top 10 is dominated by the same three people . . . Beyoncé, soccer stud Christiano Ronaldo, and Selena Gomez.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Beyoncé’s post announcing she was pregnant with twins . . . 11.2 million likes

2. Cristiano Ronaldo with his new daughter . . . 11 million

3. Selena Gomez revealing that she had a kidney transplant . . . 10.3 million

4. Beyoncé’s first photo with her twins . . . 10.27 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo holding his new TWINS . . . 8.3 million. These are the babies he had from a surrogate in June, BEFORE the other daughter was born.

6. The Weeknd embracing his then-girl Selena Gomez . . . 8.1 million

7. The Weeknd and Selena making their ‘red carpet debut’ . . . 7.8 million

8. Cristiano Ronaldo hanging with his family . . . 7.3 million likes. This guy is a big deal, especially with soccer fans, but this is just a random family photo. Oh, wait . . . Cristiano is wearing some VERY short shorts. Well, maybe that explains it.

9. Selena showing off some skin during a photo shoot on a bike . . . 7.2 million

10. Selena celebrating her 25th birthday. She has two birthday cakes, and for some reason she’s sitting ON the table next to them . . . 7.1 million

Selena and Cristiano have the benefit of having the first- and second-most Instagram followers. Ariana Grande is third, Beyoncé is fourth, Kim Kardashian is fifth and Taylor Swift is sixth.

**Simone Biles and the Houston Texans Cheerleaders have some fun news!

The cheerleaders announced on Twitter that the Olympic gold medalist will become their first-ever honorary cheerleader at the Houston Texans’ next home game on December 10.

She will dance with the squad, wear the legendary red boots and even have her own locker.

So…

the ICON @Simone_Biles will be our 1st ever honorary HTC at our NEXT #Texans home game on 12/10/17! ✅YES she will have a Locker

✅YES she will be dancing with us at NRG Stadium

✅YES she will have that #HTownSwag

and

✅YES she will be wearing the #LegendaryRedBoots!❤️ pic.twitter.com/PtK8pIf8mK — Texans Cheerleaders (@TexansCheer) November 29, 2017

**It’s all or nothing for the Houston Dynamo, who head to the Pacific Northwest to square off against the host Seattle Sounders tonight to determine MLS Western Conference champion in the second and final leg of the series.

Seattle, the defending MLS Cup champion, returns home after a 2-0 victory over the Dynamo in Houston on Nov. 21 in the first leg. Because the Sounders forged two goals on the road, Houston must outscore Seattle by at least two goals to force overtime.

**Apparently American Airlines had a glitch in their scheduling software where EVERY pilot who asked for vacation time around the holidays got it. And they just realized that means they’ve got more than 15,000 FLIGHTS scheduled that don’t have anyone to fly them.

Now, you’d think they could just offer the pilots more money and get them to cancel their vacations, but it’s not that simple.

American is required to work with the pilots’ union to figure out how much money to offer . . . but so far, they haven’t done that, they’ve just thrown out some numbers they came up with without any input.

So as we get closer to Christmas, there’s still no real solution. And the odds are that they’ll reach SOME deal, but we don’t know yet.

**According to a new study, we’ll spend a total of $1.93 BILLION on Christmas candy this year. And people in every state will spend their share differently. A study found the most popular Christmas candy in every state, and here are the results:

1. Red and green M&M’s are the top candy in eight states. Christmas Pez dispensers and candy also took eight states.

2. Candy canes won seven states, and peppermint bark won four states.

3. “Reindeer corn,” which is the candy corn industry’s way of staying relevant for an extra month, won in Alabama, Michigan, and Utah.

4. And North Dakota is the only state that chooses lots of chocolate Santas.

So what about in Texas? Pez came in first, Skittles second, and Candy Canes third.

**We’re heading into December, and even though it doesn’t get FREEZING cold here in Houston, temps do sometimes drop and get pretty chilly. Here’s a list of five weird things that cold weather can do to your body:

1. You burn more calories. Not enough to make a noticeable difference when it comes to your weight. But just being cold increases your metabolism and burns more energy.

2. Your fingers shrink. Cold weather constricts blood vessels in places like your hands and feet to keep your core temperature up. So if you wear a wedding ring, you might even notice it’s slightly looser this time of year than it is in the summer.

3. It can affect your vision. Sunlight bouncing off snow can mess with your eyes, just like staring at the sun can. And it’s rare, but just being out in the cold too long can freeze your corneas, which can lead to blurred vision and light sensitivity.

4. Your heart attack risk could be higher. Your heart has to work harder to pump blood when you’re cold, so it’s more susceptible to a heart attack. It mostly applies to older people though.

5. Your face gets red. Your body has to redirect more blood to your vital organs when you’re cold. Then when you warm up, all that blood rushes back to your skin, which is what makes your face and neck suddenly look flushed.

**”Rolling Stone” has released their annual list of ‘The 50 Best Songs of the Year.’ Here’s the Top 10:

1. “Sign of the Times”, Harry Styles

2. “Homemade Dynamite”, Lorde

3. “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

4. “Bodak Yellow”, Cardi B

5. “Lights of Home”, U2

6. “Bad and Boujee”, Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

7. “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

8. “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

9. “Lust for Life”, Lana Del Rey featuring The Weeknd

10. “Mask Off”, Future

**A trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” came out yesterday, and it had more than 38 million views on the FIRST DAY.

It’s over two minutes long, and it features virtually EVERY major superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Guardians of the Galaxy . . . although you don’t see them until the very end.

“Infinity War” crashes into theaters on May 4th. It’s the third “Avengers” movie . . . and the 19th movie since Marvel launched the series with “Iron Man” in 2008. The fourth “Avengers” movie is coming out in 2019.