Matt Lauer Issues Apology Statement

Longtime NBC anchor Matt Lauer was fired yesterday over allegations of sexual misconduct. To some, this news did not come as a shock. However, multiple women have now come forward with more accusations towards him.
Just this morning, he issued an apology statement saying, “There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions.”
