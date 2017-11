This is according to the Washington Post

SINCE “COCO” was released last week, fans have been vocal in their vitriol for the 21-minute featurette, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” running before the film. And the hue and cry has largely been over what a disservice the short is to viewers.

Most parents are upset about the length of the short. The 21 minutes adds a lot of sit still time for children sitting through a movie!

Me during the 20 minute Frozen short film waiting for #Coco to start….. pic.twitter.com/PJ6XCV9n4H — Austin (@AustinCTweets) November 27, 2017