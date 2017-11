The brand new Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie hits theaters on Friday December 15th, and everyone is super excited for it! (ahem…SARAH PEPPER AND GEOFF SHEEN lol)

To do a little promotion for the movie before it comes out, star John Boyega was on ‘The Tonight Show‘ with Jimmy Fallon last night. Aside from talking mostly about the movie, John also told Jimmy that his Michael Jackson dance moves made him the hit of The Last Jedi wrap party!

Watch the video above!