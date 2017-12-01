96 Second News: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Set Wedding Date; JJ Watt Visits Houston Food Bank

**Meghan Markle will marry Britain’s Prince Harry in May at Windsor Castle.

The ceremony will take place in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Berkshire County, outside of London. Details of the reception have not yet been announced.

Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world, according to its website. It is one of the Queen’s official residences, and it is where she goes during most of her private weekends.

The royal family plans to pay for the bulk of the wedding, according to ABC News.

The royal-to-be will be going through the process to become a citizen of the United Kingdom. Until then she will remain a U.S. citizen.

**JJ Watt visited the Houston Food Bank Thursday after making a sizable donation to the non-profit. On crutches, JJ toured the facility and met with volunteers.

According to ABC 13, – The Houston Food Bank is part of “Feeding America,” which is one of four groups that will split $30 million of the $37 million he raised for recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey. Feeding America feeds those in need including those impacted by the storm.

“The most difficult times seem to bring out the best in humanity. I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and donations from across the country and around the world. You have truly shown what is possible when everyone bands together for one common cause,” Watt said.

A few photos from today’s visit to a few of the sites where great work is being done using the funds you all so generously donated. Explanation and videos on my Instagram story and Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/FbqCMGRRLi — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 1, 2017

**The Seattle Sounders advanced to the MLS Cup final with a 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Thursday night.

The official Twitter handle for the Houston Dynamo tweeted after the game,

✔@HoustonDynamo

“FT: That’s it for 2017. It was a heck of ride, y’all. #ForHoustonFOREVER”

FT: That’s it for 2017. It was a heck of ride, y’all. #ForHoustonFOREVER pic.twitter.com/QCjcXcAVFA — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) December 1, 2017

**On December 3rd, 1992 . . . which is exactly 25 years ago on Sunday . . . an engineer in England sent a message from his computer to his friend’s cell phone. It said “Merry Christmas.” And it was the first text message EVER.

Now, two-and-a-half decades later, I’m not sure if we could exist without them. Here are some results from a survey on where texting stands 25 years after it was invented . . .

1. 80% of adults and 91% of teenagers send at least one message every day.

2. Half of people say messaging has pretty much replaced ALL of their other forms of communication.

3. 67% of people text more than they did two years ago.

4. 56% of us have sent a text just using emojis, and 57% have responded to a message just using a gif.

5. And those things have crossed the final frontier, too: Old people. 77% of people over 55 use emojis, and 53% have used a gif.

**Country legend Garth Brooks promoted his new book about his life and career, “The Anthology: Part 1: The First Five Years,” and previewed his upcoming Rodeo Houston shows in a new interview with ABC 13.

“This used to be an ordinary stop for us. We would either play the Compaq Center and the Rodeo, or the Summit and then the Rodeo, and then we took off to raise our babies,” said Brooks, noting it’s been more than 20 years since his last performance at the rodeo.

That will change early next year when he returns to open and close Rodeo Houston, but seats may be scarce.

When tickets for both of the Garth Brooks’ shows go on sale this morning at 10 a.m., Rodeo Houston says only fifth and sixth level seating will be available. There will be about 10,000 tickets per concert. When the rest of the schedule is announced and goes on sale, other popular performances will have a minimum of about 13,000 seats available.

**Houston Constables made an interesting traffic stop yesterday morning…

Deputies pulled over a driver for speeding in the HOV lane, but then found out she had a mannequin sitting in her front seat. (dressed up acting as if they were another person so she could use the HOV lane)

The constable posted a photo saying “The mannequin may have saved the driver time and a toll fee, but it will cost her a day of work to show up for court and up to $150 in legal fines.”

The mannequin was even wearing lipstick, sunglasses and a realistic wig.

**A new survey found the second most-common thing we overspend on during the holidays is stuff for OURSELVES. The top five are gifts for other people . . . stuff for ourselves . . . candy and deserts . . . decorations . . . and booze.

76% of people said they usually end up spending more than they wanted to around the holidays. The average person overspends by $263.

The hardest person to buy for is our significant other. Kids are the easiest. Especially young kids, because their gifts tend to be cheap, and they don’t know any better.

And the #1 gift we want to GET this year is . . . a gift card, so WE can decide what to spend the money on.

56% of people admit they’ve re-gifted an unwanted present before.

**”Billboard” named Selena Gomez its Woman of the Year, and not surprisingly, their interview with her eventually came around to Justin Bieber, and what brought him back into her life.

She said, quote, “I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn’t right. But that doesn’t mean caring for someone ever goes away.”

She also said it’s all good with The Weeknd.

Quote, “There’s such a true friendship. I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

**Matt Lauer issued an apology yesterday, and we read some of it as it came, but here’s the whole thing:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.

“Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job. The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling.

“I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”

It looks like Matt also deleted his Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

**New in Theaters:

There aren’t any movies opening in wide release today to challenge Pixar’s “Coco,” but there are a few limited release options you might be interested in . . . including the 20th anniversary rerelease of “Titanic”. Here are some of your other options.

1. “The Disaster Artist” (R)

James Franco directs and stars in a comedy about one of the worst movies ever made. His brother Dave Franco is his co-star, and Seth Rogen plays the script supervisor. Josh Hutcherson and Zac Efron also have cameos in it.

2. “Love Beats Rhymes” (R)

RZA directs Azealia Banks in her acting debut. She plays a rapper who takes a poetry class where she’s challenged to find some real meaning in her lyrics by moving from rap clubs to poetry slams. Jill Scott plays her teacher. Method Man, Common, and Hana Mae Lee from the “Pitch Perfect” movies are also in it.

3. Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” (PG-13)

Justin Timberlake plays a lifeguard working the beach at Coney Island in the 1950s. And Jim Belushi is a carousel operator whose estranged daughter asks him to help her hide from the mob. Kate Winslet is Belushi’s wife, and Juno Temple plays his daughter.