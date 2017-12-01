Here Are The “Why Do?” Questions That’s Googled The Most In Every State

According to Mental Floss, AT&T just did a study on what “Why do?” question people Google the most in every state. Here are some of the highlights:

Apparently, Texas loves to rock out to loud music. Ours is “why do ears ring?” Because we ROCK, that’s why! No idea what is happening in some states. “Why do my boobs hurt?” is the top question in Indiana and Colorado. And on a sort of similar note, people in Idaho and Ohio are curious “Why do men have nipples?” The top question in South Carolina and D.C. is “Why do I sweat so much?” Because you are notoriously hot and humid, that’s why! (This could actually apply to Houston as well) “Why do I feel so alone?” is the top question in Florida. Surprising! Shouldn’t Florida be “why are we so crazy?” Don’t eat the food in The Wolverine State. The biggest question in Michigan is, “Why do I have diarrhea?”