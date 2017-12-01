Here Are The “Why Do?” Questions That’s Googled The Most In Every State

According to Mental Floss, AT&T just did a study on what “Why do?” question people Google the most in every state. Here are some of the highlights:
- Apparently, Texas loves to rock out to loud music. Ours is “why do ears ring?” Because we ROCK, that’s why!
- No idea what is happening in some states. “Why do my boobs hurt?” is the top question in Indiana and Colorado. And on a sort of similar note, people in Idaho and Ohio are curious “Why do men have nipples?”
- The top question in South Carolina and D.C. is “Why do I sweat so much?” Because you are notoriously hot and humid, that’s why! (This could actually apply to Houston as well)
- “Why do I feel so alone?” is the top question in Florida. Surprising! Shouldn’t Florida be “why are we so crazy?”
- Don’t eat the food in The Wolverine State. The biggest question in Michigan is, “Why do I have diarrhea?”