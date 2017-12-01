MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Meet 19-Old Kadie Bumpus Who Wasn’t Supposed To Make It Past Five And Now She’s Getting Married In October At 19

Kadie Bumpus is 19 years old, she’s in college and now she’s planning a wedding! That’s a lot for a 19-year-old but Kadie doesn’t mind at all, mainly, because doctors at one point didn’t think she would make it to her fifth birthday!

Imagine being Kadie’s parents and told at 4 after taking her to the doctor for a severe eye pain that she had a tumor the size of a grapefruit on her brain.

Then receiving the diagnosis of stage 4 anaplastic ependymoma, a rare form of cancer and things didn’t look good. She had surgery very quickly but even after the prognosis wasn’t great.

Her mom told the Today show, quote, “They told us after the surgery she would not be able to talk. She wouldn’t be able to walk, were all in the room telling us she probably won’t live to see her fifth birthday.”

Kadie headed to St Jude’s Hospital for 6 ½ weeks and was back forth to St Jude’s several times a year for follow up treatments.

That brings us to today and back to Kadie who is now a 19-year-old college student who is breaking the odds and studying to be an ultrasound technician.

Her boyfriend took her for a carriage ride in Memphis last month and had the carriage stop in the front of St Jude, the reason she’s alive. The reason he’s in love and the reason, at that moment, he got down on one knee and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him. A life, some didn’t think was possible but Kadie is living proof that anything is possible.

