The Top Five Things We Overspend On During The Holidays

One of the dangers of holiday OVERspending is talking yourself into splurging on yourself! “Hey, I’ve worked hard all year!”
A new survey at PR Newswire found the second most-common thing we overspend on during the holidays is stuff for ourselves!. The top five:
- Gifts for other people
- Gifts for ourselves
- Candy and deserts
- Decorations
- Booze
Other interesting facts:
76% of people said they usually end up spending more than they wanted to around the holidays. The average person overspends by $263.00.
The hardest person to buy for is our significant other. Kids are the easiest. Especially young kids, because their gifts tend to be cheap, and they don’t know any better.
The #1 gift we want to get this year is a gift card, so we can decide what to spend the money on!
56% of people admit they’ve re-gifted an unwanted present before.