MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

The Top Five Things We Overspend On During The Holidays

Filed Under: beatcha, The Morning MIX, top 5 things we overspend on during the holidays, what do people overspend on during the holidays

One of the dangers of holiday OVERspending is talking yourself into splurging on yourself! “Hey, I’ve worked hard all year!”

A new survey at PR Newswire found the second most-common thing we overspend on during the holidays is stuff for ourselves!.  The top five:

  1. Gifts for other people
  2. Gifts for ourselves
  3. Candy and deserts
  4. Decorations
  5. Booze

Other interesting facts:

76% of people said they usually end up spending more than they wanted to around the holidays.  The average person overspends by $263.00.

The hardest person to buy for is our significant other.  Kids are the easiest.  Especially young kids, because their gifts tend to be cheap, and they don’t know any better.

The #1 gift we want to get this year is a gift card, so we can decide what to spend the money on!

56% of people admit they’ve re-gifted an unwanted present before.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live