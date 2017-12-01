Sarah Pepper – hope you weren’t planning to head anyway around Christmas this year!

BREAKING: American Airlines says computer glitch allowed all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week. Now union says thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation. Americans says they’re offering 1.5x pay for pilots to fill in and expect to resolve the issue. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 29, 2017

Whoops! Good thing I didn’t book with them!! American Airlines…you had ONE job!

Geoff Sheen – while they had a TREMENDOUS season by defying any preseason expectations, the Houston Dynamo went out of the MLS Playoffs with a whimper last night in Seattle.

FT: That's it for 2017. It was a heck of ride, y'all. #ForHoustonFOREVER pic.twitter.com/QCjcXcAVFA — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) December 1, 2017

After losing 2-0 in Houston last week, they again got shut out 3-0 in Pearl Jam’s home city. Ugh. Didn’t get the win. It would have been nice to at least see ONE goal! Well, there’s always next year. Thanks for the great season, Dynamo. But as for last night? You had ONE job!!!

Lauren Kelly – Soooo we have a hard time getting coffee in the morning because the Starbucks closest to the radio station doesn’t open until 5a and that’s not early enough for us! Anyways, myself and Sarah were able to convince our sister station Sports Radio 610’s Mike Meltser to bring us some coffee because his show doesn’t start as early as ours. All I had to do was text him our orders, and he was going to bring us our coffee. Score! So simple, right? Well I accidentally texted him ONE THING wrong for Sarah’s order, and she ended up with the wrong drink. And I felt soooooo bad because Sarah was looking so forward to that drink! I guess I won’t be in charge of sending Mike our orders ever again, huh?