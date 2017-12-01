You Look Good For Your Age! Is That A Compliment?

I wonder some days when people say things if they think it’s a compliment or an insult. TRULY!

I read this morning that 82% of women over the age of 40 have been told this year they look good for their age.

My first thought, is that a compliment?

I’m not 40 yet and I’m not going to be 40 tomorrow but our co-workers who are 40 I don’t think would see this as a compliment. Maybe at 80 or 90 but forty is the new 30!

Not the first time I have heard something come out of someone’s mouth and I thought, “Is that a compliment”.

Here are a few:

You don’t look like a sorority.

Your short hair is ok, but I think you should grow your hair back out. You were much prettier

You sound like Miley Cyrus is she didn’t smoke

You’re cute for a short girl

Did someone ever say something to you and you thought, Is that a compliment?