You Look Good For Your Age! Is That A Compliment?

Sarah Pepper
I wonder some days when people say things if they think it’s a compliment or an insult. TRULY!

I read this morning that 82% of women over the age of 40 have been told this year they look good for their age.

My first thought, is that a compliment?

I’m not 40 yet and I’m not going to be 40 tomorrow but our co-workers who are 40 I don’t think would see this as a compliment. Maybe at 80 or 90 but forty is the new 30!

Not the first time I have heard something come out of someone’s mouth and I thought, “Is that a compliment”.

Here are a few:

You don’t look like a sorority.

Your short hair is ok, but I think you should grow your hair back out. You were much prettier

You sound like Miley Cyrus is she didn’t smoke

You’re cute for a short girl

 

Did someone ever say something to you and you thought, Is that a compliment?

