96 Second News: Ed Sheeran Says Beyonce Is Hard To Get A Hold Of; Disney Pulling ‘Olaf Short’ From Theaters

**Ed Sheeran revealed in a new interview that his “Perfect” duet partner, Beyoncé, is a hard woman to get hold of.

“I have an email address that I email that actually changes every week,” the British singer, 26, told Entertainment Tonight of how the collaboration happened.

“It’s kind of like what I aspire to be I think,” he said on the Grammy winner’s elusiveness in a story posted on Saturday, December 2. “So I emailed that and we got on the phone.”

The “Shape of You” singer revealed that the collaboration had “been in the works since May.”

“Obviously she had twins [in June], and we finished it in September, so I’ve been holding onto it since then,” he said of the track, which was released on Thursday, November 30.

**Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has split from her husband Larry Caputo after 28 years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to Us on Sunday, December 3. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The reality star, 51, has been open about their marital problems in the eighth season of the hit TLC show, which ID is currently airing. During the November 27 episode, Caputo broke down in tears while doing a reading as she became overwhelmed with her relationship struggles. “I’m gonna say something, and I’m gonna regret it. Things happen,” she said, breaking down in tears before walking off camera. “I can’t, I can’t do this.”

The former couple, who married in 1989, share two children, Larry Caputo Jr., 24, and Victoria Caputo, 23.

**Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, have welcomed their first child together — a baby boy.

The country superstar announced the news via Instagram on Friday, December 1. “So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” he captioned a pic of his newborn in the hospital. “In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar.”

So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about. I cant wait to see what life has in store for this kid. Memphis Aldean… 9lb 5 oz. #mamawasarockstar A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Dec 1, 2017 at 8:59pm PST

**Chris Pratt filed for divorce from Anna Faris on Friday, December 1, Us Weekly can confirm.

Pratt, who cited irreconcilable differences, listed July 13 as the date of separation. Faris, 41, filed her response to the divorce at the same time.

The former couple, who are both asking for joint custody of their 5-year-old son Jack, announced their separation in a joint statement on August 6.

“We are sad to announce we are legally separating,” the Mom star wrote on Instagram at the time. “We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

**Kelly Clarkson revealed in a new interview that the Los Angeles home she shares with her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their children, River, 3, and Remington, 19 months, was recently burglarized.

“We got robbed last night,” the “Love So Soft” singer, 35, told Extra at the 2017 Billboard Women of the Year event in Hollywood on Thursday, November 30. “Yeah, it was crazy. We got here and our whole house was, like, bashed in. It was crazy.”

Clarkson said “materialistic things we didn’t care about” were stolen. “The guy was in our kid’s room. So, it was a little weird,” she continued. “Other than that, everyone is safe and good. Other than that little hiccup, everything has been really great in our lives, and we’re very blessed and grateful. Even in that scenario, we weren’t in the house, which is a blessing.”

**Stranger Things has been renewed for season 3, Netflix confirmed on Friday, December 1. A return date for the supernatural drama has yet to be determined.

Season 2 of the hit, which takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, dropped on the streaming service in late October. One month earlier, the creators revealed that the beloved characters will be sticking around for a while.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer told New York Magazine at the time.

Executive producer Shawn Levy went even beyond that. “Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the Brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

**Kaley Cuoco got the best gift on her 32nd birthday — a diamond ring! The Big Bang Theory star is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Karl Cook.

Cuoco broke down in tears following the proposal and shared her reaction on social media. “Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” she captioned an emotional video.

“We’re engaged!” she says in the clip.

Prior to the big reveal, the actress documented her special evening with her now husband-to-be. Cook, 26, sent her flowers, set up a romantic candlelit dinner and gifted her with a one day trip to Disneyland. “I can’t even,” Cuoco captioned a pic of a piece of paper, which revealed their future traveling plans.

This will be Cuoco’s second walk down the aisle. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting. The pair split in the fall of 2015 after 21 months of marriage.

**Today is National Cookie Day, and according to a new survey, only 2% of people never eat cookies . . . Oreos are the most popular brand of cookies . . . and 43% of us have eaten an entire row of Oreos in one sitting.

A new survey asked people their feelings about cookies and here are the results:

1. Only 2% of people say they never eat cookies. And 8% of women and 14% of men eat them more than once a day.

2. We slightly prefer homemade cookies to store-bought ones, 54% to 46%.

3. 65% of people say they prefer chewy cookies over crunchy ones.

4. But . . . Oreos are by far the most popular brand of cookies.

5. And 43% of us have opened a package of Oreos and eaten an entire row of them in one sitting. There are 13 Oreos per row, if you’re curious.

**If you want to take photos with Santa at the mall, it’s gotten REALLY expensive. According to reports from all around the country, lots of malls are now charging at least $40 or $50 for a few prints, and in New York City, some parents are even spending over $300.

1. At Cherry Hill Mall in New Jersey, a “fast pass” pack that helps you skip the line costs $50 and you get 14 different-sized prints.

2. At The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, there are packages that cost $29 or $56 . . . and if you want to do multiple poses it’s another $20. If you want the digital file of the pictures it’s another $15.

3. At Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix, six prints cost $40.

4. At The Grove in Los Angeles, the photo packages start at $40 . . . but you don’t even get any printed photos for that.

5. But the most expensive might be in New York City, where there’s a special studio for Santa photos. The packages start at $135 . . . and if you want any retouching, you’re looking at $325.

**A 36-year-old guy named Alex Bowen was drunk late last Wednesday night and went to a Waffle House in West Columbia, South Carolina. But when he got there, the one employee working that night had fallen ASLEEP in a booth.

So Alex hopped behind the counter and cooked his OWN meal. He says he cooked himself, quote, “A double Texas bacon cheesesteak melt with extra pickles.”

He posted all about it on Facebook, including pictures.

A Waffle House spokesperson says they apologized to Alex . . . suspended the employee who was asleep . . . and they really hope that in the future, no customers go behind the counter.

**With no major releases hitting theaters this past weekend, Pixar’s “Coco” had no trouble holding onto the top spot at the box office. It took in another $26.1 million. “Justice League” came in second, with $16.6 million.

Here’s the Top 5:

1. “Coco”, $26.1 million. Up to $108.7 million in its 2nd week.

2. “Justice League”, $16.6 million. Up to $197.3 million in its 3rd week.

3. “Wonder”, $12.5 million. Up to $88 million in its 3rd week.

4. “Thor: Ragnarok”, $9.7 million. Up to $291.4 million in its 5th week.

5. “Daddy’s Home 2”, $7.5 million. Up to $82.8 million in its 4th week.

So many people complained about the 22 minute “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” short that’s playing before “Coco”, that Disney is removing it from theaters. The main complaints were that it was too long, and it felt like shameless self-promotion for “Frozen 2”.

There’s a “Frozen 2” in the works, but it won’t hit theaters until November of 2019.