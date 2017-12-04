MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Christmas Toy Drive For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Sarah Pepper
Filed Under: All The Feels, Hurricane Harvey

Saw this story on KHOU this morning. It all happened in West Houston on Saturday where there was a huge celebration that will make sure that hundreds of Harvey victims have a Merry Christmas this year.

It was a group of moms who collected donations from toys, to decorations to gifts to help out those who lost everything during Hurricane Harvey  and on Saturday they opened it up for people to come out and get what they need.

According to KHOU, quote, “We received an 18-wheeler full of donations, 24 pallets,” said organizer Cara Adams.

“I had an idea of having a toy drive and giving to the kids that lost their toys,” Lily DuBose told KHOU. 

She had her own collection and brought her toys out to hand out to those who needed them.

 

