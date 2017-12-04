Gift Giving Guide For Co-Workers

So if you’re going around in your head what you should get for co-workers and WHO you should be shopping for, here’s a guide.
Do you buy a gift for the boss?
This says that even if all your co-workers are chipping in, it shouldn’t be an obligation for YOU to have to participate.
However, here’s a wrinkle. What if your boss gets you a gift?
They say, quote, “a polite thank-you and a card are all that is required in return”.
What about co-workers?
I am just going to quote the article
“Ask yourself if this is someone you want to exchange gifts with on a personal level as a friend,” he says.
If the answer is yes, Post suggests giving the gift outside of the office. If, however, the gift is being given as an acknowledgment of your coworker’s contribution during the year, Post says it’s fine to deliver the gift in private, during office hours.