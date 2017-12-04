Everyone should be able to go home for the holidays. We got a message from Matt and he was telling us the story about he and his sister Hayley, who he hasn’t seen in years. When he got married she didn’t approve of the relationship.

She went to the wedding but things were never the same and Matt’s wife made it very hard for the two siblings to see each other.

We got Matt on the phone this morning from Austin to tell us his side of the story.

What we didn’t tell Matt was that we got his sister Hayley on the phone also and with her permission, conferenced them on the line together to speak for the first time in years.

They cried. We cried. YOU KNOW YOU CRIED!

She asked him to come home for the holidays and for the first time in years, he will be back in Katy for Christmas.

If you have someone you wanna talk to, bring home for the holidays, makes a mends?

Send us an e-mail sarah@mix965houston.com

We will do our best to reconnect as many people as we can.