MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Man Is Caught Painting Arrows On Road To Make His Commute Faster

Filed Under: beatcha, man paints arrows on the road to make his commute faster, The Morning MIX

This story actually happened in China, so if someone wanted to try this in Houston, no one is on the lookout for it yet!

According to the South China Morning Post, Xiao Cai, 28, lives in eastern China. He found his long commute frustrating at one particular intersection because “the straight lane was always packed with cars, while the lane that turns left has a lot of space.”

So last Monday afternoon, in the middle of a busy commute, he went out into the street and spray painted a straight arrow in the left turn lane.

Unfortunately for him, the entire thing was caught by a security camera. The road was repainted, and Xiao got a $150 fine.

Is $150 worth the attempt? When you’ve been on the road for hours, that’s YOUR decision!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live