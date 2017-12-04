Man Is Caught Painting Arrows On Road To Make His Commute Faster

This story actually happened in China, so if someone wanted to try this in Houston, no one is on the lookout for it yet!

According to the South China Morning Post, Xiao Cai, 28, lives in eastern China. He found his long commute frustrating at one particular intersection because “the straight lane was always packed with cars, while the lane that turns left has a lot of space.”

So last Monday afternoon, in the middle of a busy commute, he went out into the street and spray painted a straight arrow in the left turn lane. Unfortunately for him, the entire thing was caught by a security camera. The road was repainted, and Xiao got a $150 fine.

Is $150 worth the attempt? When you’ve been on the road for hours, that’s YOUR decision!