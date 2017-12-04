Manvel High School Cheerleader Goes Viral After Posting Epic Video

Mind. Blown.

Have you guys seen this video yet? Manvel High School cheerleader Ariel Olivar did a little trick during a recent football game, and it’s getting national attention!

The clip shows Ariel jumping over an invisible box, which she makes look easy. According to an interview she did with the Houston Chronicle, Ariel was asked the big question: How’d she did do it??!

“Honestly, that was the first time I had ever tried it,” she said. “The video was my third time trying it. It’s hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot. It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there. The technique, if you want to make it look like [the video], is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box.”

Ariel’s video even made it onto Sports Center’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Cool!