Sarah’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night was a pretty chill night, just had dinner with Elizabeth’s brother and sister-in-law and their kids since we were up bright and early for the Tavola Reindeer Run in New Caney and since Lauren and I ran the race, I wanted to be rested. We are prepping for our vacation Bikini Bodies.

This is pre-run 🙂

At dinner with Elizabeht’s family her niece Bella asked if they could have a sleepover at my house. I do have a pretty rocking sleepover if I say so myself. It is usually just the girls, Linda and Bella but Ryan is going to be six and is old enough now so all three came! We were, for the first time, outnumbered!

The tradition at my house is that everyone gets to make a pizza for dinner.

Then there is always a craft 🙂 This time it was a gingerbread house.

Then everyone piles into my bed. The magic bed! They call it that because it has an adjustable base and a nightlight 🙂

Sunday we set up the tree before I took them home 🙂