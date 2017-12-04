MIXmas IS COMING: GET TICKET HERE| ALL TIME LOW - PHILLIP PHILLIPS - BLEACHERS - LIGHTS | DEC 13TH

Sarah’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night was a pretty chill night, just had dinner with Elizabeth’s brother and sister-in-law and their kids since we were up bright and early for the Tavola Reindeer Run in New Caney and since Lauren and I ran the race, I wanted to be rested. We are prepping for our vacation Bikini Bodies.

This is pre-run 🙂

running Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

At dinner with Elizabeht’s family her niece Bella asked if they could have a sleepover at my house. I do have a pretty rocking sleepover if I say so myself. It is usually just the girls, Linda and Bella but Ryan is going to be six and is old enough now so all three came! We were, for the first time, outnumbered!

The tradition at my house is that everyone gets to make a pizza for dinner.

pizza making Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Then there is always a craft 🙂 This time it was a gingerbread house.

house Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Then everyone piles into my bed. The magic bed! They call it that because it has an adjustable base and a nightlight 🙂

sleepover Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Sunday we set up the tree before I took them home 🙂

christmas tree Sarahs Weekend In Five Photos

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live