Taking The Kids Out Is Money Well Spent

It happens to every parent, so I wasn’t too mad about what happened to me on Friday afternoon…

My wife and I took our three kids to Jurassic Quest at NRG Center. My two oldest (4 years old and 2 years old) LOVE dinosaurs. Our youngest (whose name is totally Sarah Jean Sheen, named after Sarah Jean Pepper) is only four months old, so she’ll eventually like dinosaurs.

Anyway, we arrived at Jurassic Quest and everyone was PSYCHED. But the second Gladys saw the first dinosaur roar, she lost it! She started bawling and her little chin quivered. “I don’t like the scary dinosaurs, daddy,” she said!

So instead of doing Jurassic Quest, I had to hold her in my arms in the rest area/hallway while my wife took my son and baby daughter around the exhibits.

I spent money for four tickets, but we ended up only needing TWO of them!!! Jeez, that was money well spent.

I want you to vote though: look at the picture above. Would YOU be scared of the dinosaurs?

